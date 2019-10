BENGALURU, OCT 3 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURU

FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURUDOORDARSHAN KENDRA PROGRAMMES FOR FRIDAY OCTOBER 04

ON CHANDANA0530: GANDHIDARSHANA - PRAVACHANA BY SHATAVADHANI R GANESH0545: DEVARANAMA BY B.M.VIJAYASHREE KARNATAKA REGIONAL SERVICE0600: KRISHIDARSHANA - REPORT- NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR DIRECT PADDY SOWING HELD AT SUTTUR, MYSURU0630: DIVYADARSHANA - SRI CHOWDESHWARI DEVI TEMPLE, TIPTUR0700: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA - GUEST: DR V.K.ATRE,RETIRED,DEPUTY DIRECTOR, DRDO0745: LIVE NEWS0800: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA CONTINUES ON CHANDANA0900: SRS NETWORK (NATYASANGAMA) FROM THIRUVANANTHAPURAM0930: KANNADA FEATURE FILM - DURGASHATAMI - RPT OF THURSDAY T/C AT 1615 HRS1100: LIVE NEWS1115: FILM CONTINUES1200: JEEVANDARSHANA - LIVE PHONE IN - NAVARATHRI SPL - SHAKTHI DARSHANA1300: LIVE NEWS1330: HEALTH - DENTAL PROBLEMS1400: RANGAVALLI1400: DASARA REPORT - REPEAT KARNATAKA REGIONAL SERVICE1500: SPOND PROG - APARANJI1525: SPOND PROG - OLUME1550: SPOND PROG - ANTHARAALA1615: KANNADA FEATURE FILM - "JAGADEESHARI" CAST: SAIKUMAR, SHRUTHI & OTHERS DIR: RAMNARAYAN - MUSIC: SHANKAR GANESH DATE OF CC :1830: KRISHIDARSHANA - BREDD PURITY IN SUNFLOWER ON CHANDANA1900: VARTEGALU1930: SPOND PROG - HOSA DRUSHTI HOSA MARGA2000: GANA CHANDANA - MEGA AUDITIONS - UDUPI2100: VAARTEGALU2130: QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI - KANNADA-KANNADIGA - KARNATAKA2200: DASARA REPORT2230: REPEAT OF GANA CHANDANA T/C AT 2000 HRS2330: REPEAT OF QUIZ T/C AT 2130 HRS0000: REPEAT OF KFF T/C AT 1615 HRS0200: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 1430 HRS0230: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 1330 HRS0300: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 1400 HRS0330: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 0600 HRS0400: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 0630 HRS0430: REPEAT OF MARGADARSHANA T/C AT 0530 HRS0500: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 0545 HRS

PTI DVRVS VS

