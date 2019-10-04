Chandra Bose urges PM to release documents on Gumnaami Baba

A senior BJP leader, who is also a grand nephew of Netaji Subas Chandra Bose, on Friday urged the central government to release documents on the hermit Gumnaami Baba to stop "denigration" of the legendary freedom fighter. Chandra Kumar Bose made the plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) -- a Left party founded by the nationalist leader -- and the 'Open Platform for Netaji' called for a boycott of the recently- release film 'Gumnaami'.

The AIFB and the platform for Netaji's followers said that the film directed by Mukherji, which opened in theatres on October 2, is based on "rejected claims" and "misinformation". "Better late than never! Finally Forward Bloc leaders realise the intent of producing a film called 'Gumnami'! Requesting Hon'ble PM to release papers on GumnamiBaba to stop denigration of Netaji & solve," Chandra Bose, the BJP vice president for West Bengal, tweeted.

The AIFB on Friday called upon the public and Netaji's followers, saying Mukherji, in the name of showing history, spread "misinformation on certain incidents and gave more weightage on the Gumnami Baba theory, which is blatantly false". Some AIFB leaders were present at the screening of the film on October 2.

'Open Platform for Netaji', a group of over 1,500 of his followers, said in a statement that artistic freedom never permits a filmmaker to present "ahistorical incidences", "historical distortions or lies" on the lives of great personalities. "By putting words into the mouths of Netaji and (Mahatma) Gandhi in 'settings' of his creation, the filmmaker has done a great disservice to the great leaders," it said.

Mukherji, however, said the film presents three theories surrounding the disappearance of Netaji, and it is up to the audience to decide for themselves. "The way it has been accepted by the audiences, in several reviews and experts, the way we have to increase the number of screenings from today, proves that people cannot be prevented from watching a film, a work of art if they wish so," the national award winning director said..

