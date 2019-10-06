New play to highlight double standards of society

A new play will highlight the double standards and hypocrisies in the society through a series of unpredictable yet comical twists and turns. Directed by theatre veteran Rakesh Bedi, "Patte Khul Gaye" will premier on October 12 at Kamani Auditorium here with an impressive star cast of Anand Mahadevan, Roopali Ganguli and Kishwar Merchant among others.

"'Patte Khul Gaye' is an expose of the hypocrisies and double standards in our society. Whenever we stare into adversity, we drop our guard and our true selves emerge. "The play depicts that there are many layers behind every person and when situations arise even there closest friends and relatives are shocked at the person who they think they know," Bedi said.

Produced by Felicity Theatre, the play revolves around a middle class couple that invites their friends for dinner. A series of unexpected events leads to embarrassing secrets of one and all tumbling out to the fore. "It gives me great pleasure to present an ensemble cast of veterans from Bollywood and theatre on one stage. Producing 'Patte Khul Gaye' has truly been a special experience for us and I am sure it will be well appreciated by the discerning audiences in Delhi," Rahul Bhuchar, Producer MD, Felicity Theatre, said.

