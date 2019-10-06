Sheikh Hasina meets Manmohan, Sonia; Cong chief to visit B'desh on 50th liberation anniv

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday accepted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's invite to visit her country on its 50th anniversary of liberation, as the visiting leader met the Congress chief and former PM Manmohan Singh here and discussed issues concerning the two nations. Hasina also extended the invitation to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the commemoration of 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation.

The Congress president has accepted the invitation, the party said in a statement. Hasina was referring to the forthcoming centenary celebration of Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation which will be marked by special events throughout the year.

During the meeting, Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by former Union minister Anand Sharma. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined in, highlighting the bond of friendship between the two families. Hasina recalled with gratitude India's support for Bangladesh liberation and the special bond of friendship that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shared with former PM Indira Gandhi, said Sharma, the chairman of Congress' Foreign Affairs Department..

She also revisited the period after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination when her family lived in exile in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi congratulated Hasina on winning a 3rd consecutive term as prime minister with the people of Bangladesh reaffirming their trust in her leadership and vision, Sharma said.

Manmohan Singh also complemented Hasina for the impressive economic growth made by her country. Hasina and Sonia Gandhi also referred to the historic relationship between the Congress and the Awami League and reaffirmed the commitment of both the parties to strengthen the party-to-party exchange at leadership level.

The leaders exchanged views on a wide range of subject of mutual interest which included bilateral relations, the issues pertaining to regional and global economy. "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted after the meeting, with a photo of the two hugging each other.

Hasina was accompanied by her foreign minister Abdul Momen, other senior ministers and advisers. The meeting lasted more than half an hour.

