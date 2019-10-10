Bloomsbury releases new book on legendary actor Dilip Kumar

The eventful life and illustrious career of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is the subject of a new book, announced publishing house Bloomsbury on Thursday. The book, titled "Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations", has been written by the father-daughter duo Trinetra and Anshula Bajpai, who are close to the actor and his family.

Illustrated with over a hundred rare and familiar pictures, the book includes chapters on the Kumar's "early years and family, his evolution as an actor, an exhaustive filmography, his relationship with his contemporaries and colleagues, his romances and eventual marriage to Saira Banu, which has stood the test of time". "Trinetra and Anshula Bajpai have produced an unputdownable book, filled with movies and memories, written in a style that carries the reader through over fifty of Hindi cinema's most memorable years.

"It promises to take readers on a fascinating up close and personal journey which will unveil the many facets of the magnificent personality of this legend," publishers said in a statement. Kumar, popularly known as the "tragedy king of Bollywood", has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", "Aan", "Madhumati", "Devdas" and "Mughal-e-Azam".

The introduction of the book is written by veteran journalist Ali Peter John.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)