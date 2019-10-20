I will be delighted to meet Abhijit Banerjee: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he will be delighted to meet this year's Nobel Prize for Economics joint winner Abhijit Binayak Banerjee during his visit to the city. Banerjee is expected to arrive in the city early next week on a brief visit.

"I will be very delighted to meet him. He has made all of us proud. I had congratulated him the day he won the Nobel prize," Dhankhar told reporters on the sidelines of a program here. The governor said he will be happy if Banerjee can take out some of his time after meeting his mother and close ones in Kolkata.

Banerjee won the award this year jointly with his wife Esther Duflo - a French-American economist - and fellow US professor Michael Kremer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)