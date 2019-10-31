Singapore's only Hindi theatre festival to also showcase English plays this year

Singapore's only Hindi theatre festival 'Dastak' will for the first time showcase English plays along with other offerings including a drama on the life of anti-drug advocate Bruce Mathieu. The fourth edition of the festival, organised by Singapore-based performing arts centre 'WeCanDoIt' and supported by National Arts Council, will be held on November 9-17 at the Stamford Arts Centre in the city.

"This year, 'Dastak' will be introducing a thriller, comedy, drama and an inspirational life changing unique play based on a true story of Bruce Mathieu," organisers said in a statement. Mathieu served 20 years in jail for his drug addiction, but eventually overcame it to become an anti-drug advocate as well as a motivational speaker.

The nine-day theatre extravaganza will showcase Hindi and English performances to celebrate Singapore's bicentennial year. "This year, Dastak has Malaysia's 'Encore Melaka' performing and we as alliance partners are glad that this synergy worked out. The flavour of this season is purely multicultural theatre festival," said Ganesh Somwanshi of Krescendo Communications, the strategic alliance partner of the festival.

Famous Singaporean story writer Pao Kun Kuo's classic play "Coffin is too big for the hole", and another play "Tekka Market", set against the backdrop of the city war history, are also part of the line-up. "For children, there will be a special dance performance 'Chhota Packet'. There are 40 children, including 20 young Chinese ballet dancers, who will put up a stellar performance," organisers said.

'EK Anokhi Duniya – a unique world', a musical play juxtaposing music, dance and drama in Indian, Oriental and Western themes will also be part of the event.

