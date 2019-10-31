International Development News
Popular Telugu actress of yesteryear Geetanjali dead

Popular Telugu actress of yesteryear Geetanjali, who is remembered for her role as Goddess Sita in 'Sitarama Kalyanam', passed away here following a massive cardiac arrest. She was 74.

Geetanjali died of a massive cardiac arrest late on Wednesday night at home, according to family members. She was taken to a private super-speciality hospital and hospital sources said she was brought dead.

Condoling her death, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Geetanjali's role as Goddess Sita in 'Sitarama Kalynam' (a film made by late N T Rama Rao) would be remembered forever. Several Telugu actors and also the Telugu Movie Artists Association condoled the death the Geetanjali.

Geetanjali acted in about 500 films and some of her other memorable films include 'Doctor Chakravarti', 'Letha Manasulu' and 'Sambarala Rambabu'..

