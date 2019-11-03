Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

International Development News
Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI)

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 17:01 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 1 MN-SEPARATISTS-BANK Manipur asks banks to freeze accounts of 2 separatist leaders Imphal: The Manipur government has directed all banks to freeze the accounts of the two separatist leaders, who have recently announced the launch of the "Manipur government-in- exile" in London.

CAL 2 SK-PRESIDENT President lauds Sikkim for atmosphere of peace, harmony Gangtok: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lauded the atmosphere of peace and harmony prevailing in Sikkim in which people practising different religions live peacefully and participate in each other's festivities. CAL 3 OD-TOILET-RATION Panchayat withdraws decision to stop ration supply to 24 families for defecating in open: Sarpanch Berhampur: A controversial decision of a panchayat in Ganjam district to stop ration supply under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to beneficiaries, who were found defecating in open, has been withdrawn in the face of a hue and cry.

CES 1 WB-FILM-APARNA It's important to talk about issue-based politics: Aparna Sen on her latest film Kolkata: Filmmaker Aparna Sen has said her latest outing 'Ghawre Baire Aaj', a contemporary adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's iconic novel 'Ghare Baire' (The Home and the World), is a reflection of the present-day society. CES 2 BH-CHHATH Four die in 'Chhath' festival in Bihar Patna: Four persons including two minors died in two separate incidents during 'Chhath' festivities in Bihar, police said on Sunday.

CES 3 WB-DENGUE-MAP 3D map to help combat dengue in West Bengal Kolkata: The West Bengal government has sought the help of National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) to create a 3D map of areas where dengue cases have been on the rise, a senior health department official said on Sunday..

