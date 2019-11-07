International Development News
Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

A cultural event Ek Mulaqaat - A tribute to Khayyam Saheb is going to held on 7th November 2019 at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh 7 pm onwards.

  Tagbin
  Chandigarh
  Updated: 07-11-2019 13:36 IST
  Created: 07-11-2019 13:36 IST
Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, a connoisseur and efficacious music composer from times of cinema like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi passed away on 19 August 2019. To reminiscence his essence in popular songs and Indian classical art, Tagbin presents an event entitled 'Ek Mulaqaat' in tribute to Khayyam Saheb with Vijai Vardhan and Radhika Chopra.

The event will be taking place at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on 7th November 2019, from 7-9 pm, this harmonious event is expected to steal the show.

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi mononymously famed as Khayyam Saheb is credited for being a popular classical vocalist and music composer in the world of cinema. Khayyam Saheb ran to Delhi when he was a young boy and learned many new instrumentals. A man built of struggle gave a different angle to music and to date is respected for his ordeal talent of understanding the unrealistic depth of music. In 2011, he received a 'Padma Bhushan Award' by the Government of India. Khayyam Saheb has always preferred to work with poets rather than film lyricists. His work pertains to a unique touch of ghazals and poetry.

"Baharon Mera Jeevan Bhi Sawaron" by Lata and "Aur Kuch Der Theher" by Rafi were Khayyam Saheb's huge hits of a beautiful composition. Beginning his career in 1947, Khayyam composed for 57 films, 10 television serials and several non-film albums in various styles – ghazals, bhajans, geet, and shabd.

Vijai Vardhan will lend his baritone voice by reciting harmonious poetry and the famous work of Khayyam Saheb at the event. Vijaya Vardhan is a multi-threaded gentleman known for his outstanding performance in innumerable fragments of literature, culture, and economics. Being a reputed IAS, he is a sportsperson and has always been drawn to art-forms like Sufism, Confucianism, and Taoism.

He is presently workinig as Additional Chief Secretary, Departments of Tourism, Government of Haryana. Listen to his deep poetic voice, reciting incidents of Khayyam Saheb's life with interesting anecdotes and real instances. Another great artist representing the event is the most versatile and talented Dr. Radhika Chopra. Dr. Radhika Chopra is popular for her innate understanding of Indian classical music. She is an occasional performer of traditional puritan raga based gayaki. Her finesse constitutes of Thumri, Dadra and Sufiana kalaam. She has been empaneled by the ICCR to perform at global shows. Dr. Radhika Chopra in her sweet and melodious voice will also be seen enhancing the show's spirit singing Khayyam Saheb's unique compositions. To bid adieu to raw music of the age, the show invites people to go back in time a few decades – 70's and 80's and pay tribute to a perfectionist who had an impeccable taste in merging harmony and offering masses a striking combination of music elements.

