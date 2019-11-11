International Development News
Development News Edition

Queen's former press secretary fumes at 'The Crown'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 00:09 IST
Queen's former press secretary fumes at 'The Crown'
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary is not amused. Dickie Arbiter told The Sunday Times that the new series of "The Crown" history drama on Netflix was inappropriately hinting at an early romance between the monarch and her horse racing manager.

"This is distasteful and totally unfounded," Arbiter fumed. "The queen is the last person in the world to have considered looking at another man." The 93-year-old queen fell in love and married Prince Philip in 1947. She was only 21 at the time and still five years away from ascending to the throne.

She is played in the Netflix series by Britain's 2019 Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman. The disputed episode is due to be released next Sunday. The Sunday Times said it shows the queen spending a month visiting stud farms in the United States and Australia with Lord Porchester -- a horse racing manager she calls "Porchie".

Prince Philip becomes suspicious and the two exchange words. "If you have something to say, say it now," the queen tells her prince in the episode.

"Otherwise, if you don't mind, I'm busy." Prince Philip apparently decides to leave things at that and say no more. The Sunday Times wrote that the queen "remained close to Porchie until his death in 2001".

But it also stressed that there is no evidence to imply they were more than friends. "'The Crown' is fiction," her former press secretary pointed out.

"No one knows any conversation between members of the royal family, but people will tell the story they want to and sensationalise it." Buckingham Palace did not comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner -opinion poll

The Socialists of Spains acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen finishing first in Sundays national election, but further away from a majority in an even more fragmented parliament with many more far-right deputies, a survey showed. ...

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls sho...

Republican breaks with Trump, insists whistleblower remain anonymous

A Republican lawmaker on Sunday broke with the US president and fellow party members to reject the idea that the whistleblower whose complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump should have to testify publicly. After weeks of...

Seshan's bold initiatives led India's game-changing electoral reforms

Tough, and a stickler to the rule book, TN Seshan fearlessly took on both inert officials and slack political parties to ensure fair and free elections in the country during his trail-blazing six-year stint between 1990 and 1996 as the chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019