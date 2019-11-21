International Development News
Development News Edition

Supriyo sings Bollywood number to claim govt is taking steps for 'cleaner' air

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:54 IST
Supriyo sings Bollywood number to claim govt is taking steps for 'cleaner' air

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song 'Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang' in Lok Sabha on Thursday to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for "cleaner" air. Supriyo, who is a playback singer, said the government is trying to clean up the air

so that everyone can sing this song from the movie "Seeta Aur Geeta" . The minister intervened in a discussion on "Air Pollution and Climate Change" when BJP's Sunita Duggal expressed concerns over air pollution and remarked that in the coming days perhaps Bollywood would stop making songs on fresh air and greenery.

She mentioned two songs - 'Jab chali thandi hawa' and Pakistani singer Hassan Jahangir's 'Hawa hawa aye hawa' - while flagging concerns over deteriorating air quality. Duggal wondered if the air remains polluted like this, how will Bollywood make such songs in the future.

She said several members in the House including Hema Malini and Babul Supriyo comes from film industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

3 Iraqi protesters killed in clashes, total at 7

Baghdad, Nov 21 AP Iraqi officials say three protesters have been killed as heavy clashes erupt in central Baghdad, bringing the total death toll for the day to 7 following fighting earlier in the day. Security and medical officials say thr...

Israel's attorney general to announce decision on Netanyahu indictment

Israels attorney general said he would announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption.Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. Attorney General Av...

Avian botulism behind death of migratory birds at Sambhar Lake: Report

A mass death of migratory birds at the Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan occurred due to avian botulism, a disease caused by a bacteria that affects nerves, a report of Bareillys Indian Veterinary Research Institute said. Avian botulism is the caus...

Good corporate governance help cos achieve better financial results: Survey

Over 95 per cent businesses have said good corporate governance practices help organisations achieve better operational and financial results, according to a survey. Besides, 93 per cent corporates identified culture as an important catalys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019