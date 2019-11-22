Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express develops technical glitch, Tejas rake runs in its place

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express developed some technical glitches due to which a Tejas rake was run on Friday replacing the state-of-the-art train, a spokesperson said.

The brand new train which was made operational last month completes the journey in eight hours and is expected to run as usual on its next scheduled run, the officer said.

