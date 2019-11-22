International Development News
Had a very cordial meeting with Sk Hasina : Mamata

  Kolkata
  Updated: 22-11-2019 19:43 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that she had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day/night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

"Had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister. It was just a courtesy meeting. We discussed a lot of matters regarding bilateral ties," she said after the hour-long meeting. "Hope the relationship between both the countries will further flourish in the days to come," Banerjee said..

