Films from 12 countries to be screened at International

Selected films from 12 countries are being screened at the 19th International Childrens Film Festival jointly being organised by UNICEF, Cine Central Calcutta, and another voluntary organisation. The month-long film festival is themed on 'Violence Against Children', which is one of UNICEFs flagship initiatives across the world, Chief of UNICEF office for West Bengal, Mohammad Mohiuddin said after the inaugural function here on Monday.

"There is an urgent need for joint action to stop all forms of violence against children like domestic violence, corporal punishment, online abuse, bullying or sexual abuse," Mohiuddin said. Childrens films are one of the most potential mediums for value education among young audiences all over the world, he said.

Cine Central Calcutta general secretary Parimal Mukherjee rued that childrens films have not been given adequate space and forums in India. "This festival is an attempt to bridge the gap and showcase films which highlight issues that affect the lives and welfare of the children across the world, the official of Cine Central, one of the oldest film clubs in the country, said.

He said films have been selected not only on the basis of interesting storylines and cinematographic quality but also for the messages they convey on childrens issues. Twenty films from 12 countries, including hosts India, are being screened in different venues of Kolkata and Malda till the last week of December.

Mohiuddin said, UNICEF aims to highlight issues related to Violence Against Children through various discourses, workshops and film screenings throughout the film festival..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)