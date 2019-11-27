Tamil actor Balasingh dies

Noted Tamil actor and theatre artist Balasingh died here on Wednesday following brief illness, the South Indian Artistes' Association said. Balasingh (67) was not keeping well for sometime and breathed his last at a hospital this morning, SIAA said in a release and condoled his demise.

A renowned actor, he made his debut in M Nasser-directed 'Avatharam' and went on to feature in many films, donning a variety of roles including those with negative shades. His notable performances include Kamal Haasan's directorial venture 'Virumandi' and actor Dhanush's 'Puthupetta', a gangster flick.

SIAA said his demise is a "great loss" to the Tamil cinema industry..

