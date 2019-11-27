MP to introduce policy to encourage film, TV shoots in state

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce a `Film Tourism Policy' to promote shooting of films and TV serials in the state. Tourism Minister Surendra Singh Baghel made the announcement at the launch of shooting of a TV serial at BHEL Township here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Baghel said the state government is preparing a film tourism policy, which will soon be unveiled. Madhya Pradesh is already a popular destination for shooting of TV serials, films and web series, he said, adding that the new policy will create jobs..

