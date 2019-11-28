International Development News
Development News Edition

Painting by French 'master of black' sets new world record

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:27 IST
Painting by French 'master of black' sets new world record

Paris, Nov 28 (AFP) A canvas by the French artist Pierre Soulages has sold for $10.5 million, a new world record for the "painter of black" who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday. The work from 1960 of thick black stripes went for 9.6 million euros at an auction in Paris just days before the Louvre opens a huge retrospective celebrating Soulages' long career.

The prolific veteran, who turns 100 on Christmas Eve, and who is still painting, took the radical decision to paint almost entirely in black in the late 1970s. Called "the world's greatest living artist" by former French president Francois Hollande, Soulages told AFP earlier this year that if he was not 100 percent happy with a painting "I burn the canvas outside. If it is mediocre, it goes," he added.

The painting sold by the Tajan auction house had been estimated to go for up to six millions. But after a bidding battle that also involved Asian and American collectors, the work "will finally be added to a European collection", said Julie Ralli of Tajan.

Originally bought by James Johnson Sweeney, a former curator at New York's Museum of Modern Art and later director of the Guggenheim, it had stayed in his family since. Sweeney's meeting with Soulages in 1948 was key to the artist's work being recognised in the US.

The Soulages show opens at the Louvre on December 11 and will run until March. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...

Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

The Lebanese parliaments budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.Before the end of next month, the holiday season...

UPDATE 2-EU lawmakers clear U.S. beef imports but fault U.S. tariffs

European Union lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the EU on Thursday, a move likely to ease transatlantic tensions. But they also criticised tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on metal imports and a threat he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019