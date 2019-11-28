International Development News
Music festival to pay tribute to endangered species

Over 30 artistes from India and the world will come together to celebrate the fourth edition of 'Echoes of Earth' that claims to be one of its kind eco-conscious music festivals. The two-day festival to be held in Bangalore, this year is themed "The Sanctuary", and will pay tribute to the endangered species in India and the world.

In addition to presenting a stellar line-up with sounds of electronic music, world fusion, underground techno, house, Indian folk, the festival will also create awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting these species through music performances, workshops, panel discussions, film screenings and much more. "In the last few years, India has seen quite a few noteworthy festivals promoting music, art, films, and literature. However, people have ignored the impact these festivals have on the environment.

"'Echoes of Earth' will showcase an alternate way of designing and managing festivals. For instance, we work with the waste management company Hasaru Dala to ensure responsible segregation of waste," organisers said. Other efforts towards making the festival eco-friendly include biodegradable and recyclable cutleries, RO filtered water stations to encourage people to bring their own water bottles and reduce the amount of plastic use.

Also, to reduce carbon footprint, the stage and several pop-up stores at the event will be powered entirely by solar power. Some of the participating artistes in the event are - Acid Pauli, Chrms, Daniel Waples, Fakear, Garden City Movement, Gauley Bhai, Jitter, Kavya X Chaz, Khaasi Bloodz Ft Meba Ofilia, La P'tite fumee, Lifafa, Maksim Dark, Mathame, Natasha Diggs, Prabh Deep, Sarathy Korwar, Season Affected Beats, Shigeto Live Ensemble, Stalvart John and The Soul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

