Noted Odisha theatre artiste Paramananda Sahu dies at 72

Prominent theatre artiste of Odisha, Paramananda Sahu died at his residence here on Saturday due to old age-related illness, family sources said. The theatre actor-director was 72 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was bedridden for long, they said. Sahu had directed and acted in more than a hundred dramas, besides being an artiste in All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He had also acted in several Odia and Bengali soaps and received several awards..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)