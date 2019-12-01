Rao describes the incident as ghastly; Assures all help to the family of the veterinarian. CMO statement.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
In a two-day regional conference on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat here, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday resolved to make concerted efforts towards water conservation and disaster management. The deliberations of t...
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying you cannot go beyond that. Going by the Boards old constitution that has a provision f...
Beijings top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinas Global Times newspaper said on Sunday, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a dea...
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called upon citizens to shun any kind of discrimination in thoughts, actions and behaviour towards the people suffering from HIV and AIDS. He was speaking after inaugurating an event celebrating the W...