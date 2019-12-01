Three killed as truck collides with car

Three people, including a septuagenarian woman and her brother, were killed after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck at Suwara area in the district on Sunday, police said. All the three victims- Champabai Meena (70), her brother Ganpat Meena (46) and car driver Rajendra Meena (31)- died on the spot, assistant sub-inspector R R Verma said.

They were from Rajasthan, he said. The driver of the truck fled from the spot and his vehicle was seized, Verma said, adding that a case has been registered..

