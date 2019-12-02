Comedian Papa CJ tell-all to hit stands Dec 16

Award-winning comedian Papa CJ will bare it all in his debut book which will hit the stands on December 16, announced publishing house Westland. Based and named after his global hit show, "Naked", the book traces the comedian's life from the streets of Calcutta to the University of Oxford and stages across the world.

The funny book, according to the publishers, is the comedian's roller-coaster ride of turning the "ordinary" into "extra-ordinary" and promises the readers a fair share of "nostalgia", "laughter", "heart ache" and a new "positive lens" to look towards life. "If you've seen the show, don't worry, this book contains a lot more than what you saw and heard there.

"The nature of stand-up comedy is that we try and remove every extra word so we can get to the punchline as soon as possible. With a book, however, I have the luxury of giving you the backstory and all the gory, juicy details," the 42-year-old author writes in the book. The man of many talents, Oxford post-grad, Papa CJ, who was also a corporate coach and has trained over 50 blue chip companies all over the globe, has performed over 2000 shows across 25 countries.

"When an award-winning comedian performs at gunpoint in South Africa and lives to tell the tale, you know it's going to be an interesting one. "Pranks both childish and reckless, nights of wild partying, a career repeatedly built and torn down, a roller-coaster love life, and risks you and I wouldn't dare to take: Papa CJ is able to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary," said the publisher in a statement.

