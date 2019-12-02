Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the state

Rao left in the evening, official sources said

The state government has been pursuing various issueswith the Centre, including national status for Kaleswaramirrigation project and implementation of assurances given toTelangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

