Five arrested for setting on fire UP rape survivor

Five men have been arrested for allegedly setting on fire a woman, who was raped a year ago in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who is battling for life in a Lucknow hospital, had named five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, police said.

The five men arrested on charges of the assault on her life while she was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli on Thursday are Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi, Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said in Unnao.

