Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as "long due" the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)".

She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.

