Teen crushed by BEST bus, driver arrested for rash driving

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:52 IST
A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a BEST bus in Wadala area of Mumbai, following which the civic-run transport undertaking's driver was arrested, an official said on Sunday. Moin Peer Mohammad Khan was riding pillion on his brother Raees' two-wheeler on Saturday evening when the incident took place, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"Raees lost control over the two-wheeler and Moin fell on the road near Vidyalankar College. The BEST bus coming from behind crushed Moin under its wheels. We have arrested driver Nilesh Bodke," he informed. Raees is critical and is undergoing treatment at a nearby civic hospital, he added.

Bodke was charged under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and has been remanded in judicial custody till December 21, he added..

