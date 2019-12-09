Left Menu
Khensani Maluleke appointed as Robben Island Museum acting chairperson

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa appointed the current Council of the Robben Island Museum on 1 July 2019, and as such, the council has been in office for almost five months.

Advocate Michael Masutha and Louisa Mabe have since been appointed to replace Muthien and another council member who has resigned. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Arts and Culture has appointed Khensani Maluleke as the Robben Island Museum (RIM) acting chairperson.

Maluleke replaces former RIM Council Chairperson Bernedette Muthien.

"During this period, the RIM Council could not function properly due to conflicting views among council members on how the affairs of the council should be managed. To this end, the minister called a meeting on 28 November 2019 to mediate the impasse and allow for all issues plaguing the RIM Council to be ventilated upon and resolved amicably between the parties themselves.

"The meeting was necessary for a frank and an open discussion in line with the 'Audi alteram partem' principle where everyone is heard before any decision/s are taken," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Muthien walked out of the meeting.

"The department understood Muthien's actions of leaving the meeting before time as the culmination of her expressed desire to resign as she had previously informed the minister before the commencement of the meeting.

"Considering the above events, the department resolved to relieve her of her appointment as a council member and a chairperson of the RIM. A letter in this regard has been issued to Muthien," the department said.

Advocate Michael Masutha and Louisa Mabe have since been appointed to replace Muthien and another council member who has resigned. The council is therefore fully constituted.

A permanent Chairperson of the RIM council will be announced soon, the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

