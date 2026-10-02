Balochistan: BYC raises alarm over killing of two friends in Khuzdar attack

A 25-year-old farmer from Khuzdar in Balochistan has died after spending 12 days in hospital with injuries sustained in a shooting attack, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said in a post on social media platform X. According to the BYC, Barkat Baloch, son of Azeem and a resident of Sohrdap in Gresha, Khuzdar, was travelling with his friend Alam Khan, son of Dad Bakhsh, on September 17 when the two were allegedly attacked by armed men.

The BYC claimed that the two were travelling to attend a wedding when unidentified men opened fire on them in Sohrdap. Alam Khan was killed in the incident, while Barkat Azeem sustained critical injuries. In its X post, the BYC said Barkat was subsequently taken to the Civil Trauma Hospital in Karachi, where he remained under treatment for 12 days.

The group said Barkat succumbed to his injuries on September 28. “Two friends were targeted in the same attack. One was killed immediately; the other survived for 12 days in a hospital before succumbing to his injuries,” the BYC said in the post.

The organisation alleged that the incident was part of a broader pattern of targeted violence against Baloch civilians in Balochistan. It also raised allegations of enforced disappearances and other human rights violations in the province. The BYC called on national and international human rights organisations, the United Nations and the wider international community to take action over what it described as an escalating human rights crisis in Balochistan.

The group demanded independent and impartial investigations into the deaths of Alam Khan and Barkat Azeem and called for accountability for those responsible. The BYC also urged measures to protect civilians and prevent further incidents of what it described as targeted killings, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial violence. (ANI)