Vincent Hardaker appointed as Assistant Conductor for NZ orchestras

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) is delighted to announce the appointment of New Zealander Vincent Hardaker as the first-ever Assistant Conductor in Residence for the group of professional orchestras of New Zealand.

The programme is an initiative across a consortium of orchestras to nurture the next generation of professional conductors in New Zealand. It is a collaboration between the APO, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Orchestra Wellington, Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO).

"This position means so much to me as a Kiwi musician and I can't wait to continue my exploration of classical music and the conducting profession, alongside the great musicians of the APO and the other participating orchestras," says Hardaker.

Three conductors, selected from a long list of 43, auditioned before a panel of musicians and management from participating orchestras on Friday 15 November.

"The Assistant Conductor Programme was created to develop the depth of conducting talent in New Zealand and to expose conductors to the professional orchestra environment and give them the opportunity to grow in their practice," says APO Chief Executive Barbara Glaser.

"New Zealand has produced many wonderful musicians over the years and the Assistant Conductor Programme is one more way in which the orchestras can support the development of the next generation of conductors. We're very much looking forward to working with Vincent and welcoming him to the CSO," says CSO Chief Executive Officer Gretchen La Roche.

Hardaker will gain a wealth of knowledge and experience from a structured development and performance programme led by the APO's Music Director Giordano Bellincampi, supported by input from music directors and guest conductors of other New Zealand orchestras and professional musicians.

"It has been a great experience to meet with colleagues across the orchestral sector to see these three young conductors in action and discuss the many ways in which orchestras can assist in the development of young talent. The NZSO looks forward to this initiative being in place from 2020 and to contribute towards the continuous development of young musicians," says Lucrecia Colominas, NZSO Head of Artistic Planning.

DSO General Manager Philippa Harris says: "The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to be part of this collaborative project to develop professional conducting skills. As Creative NZ and all five of NZ's professional orchestras are contributing to the scheme, it is a ground-breaking national investment in the country's future musical resources."

Professional development opportunities include conducting rehearsals and concerts across the orchestras' 2020 seasons, working collaboratively with the music directors and guest conductors of each orchestra, gaining a wider knowledge about how orchestras work, benefitting from development opportunities such as coaching sessions and masterclasses, and participating in ancillary activities such as mentoring community conductors and participating in education and outreach initiatives.

"Orchestra Wellington is delighted to support the APO's exciting initiative to nurture and develop the next generation of New Zealand conductors, and we congratulate Vincent on his appointment. We look forward to working with him in 2020!" says Kirsten Mason, General Manager of Orchestra Wellington.

Hardaker will commence the one-year residency in January 2020.