Jats in Haryana hold protest against 'Panipat' film over 'distortion' of hist'

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:10 IST
A day after a prominent Jat body demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" , several community members on Tuesday held protests at various places in Haryana alleging that the movie depicts legendary Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light. Protests were held at various places including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Kaithal in the state.

All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti's national president Yashpal Malik had earlier alleged that the historical facts have been distorted in the film. The AIJASS had held a meeting of its core committee at Jassia in Rohtak district on Monday and sought ban on the film by the Haryana government and initiating legal action against the film's producer.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said filmmakers who make films on historical characters should thoroughly go into all historical facts associated with various characters they are going to show in their film. “It would be better be if filmmakers seek advice from noted historians on such topics, this is the only way to avoid controversies and hurting public sentiment,” Vij told reporters here.

Asked to comment on the protests breaking out against the film, he said while everyone has a democratic right to protest in a peaceful manner, but no one would be allowed to take law and order into one's hands. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too said the filmmakers should do their homework properly while making films on historical characters.

“I am not saying this with regards to this film only, but I would say any filmmaker should not twist historical facts for commercial gains. Maharaja Surajmal is known as a brave and generous ruler. Before any film on such topics is made, producers should thoroughly verify the historical facts,” Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said. Asked about the demands to ban the film, Hooda said, “Objectionable scenes should be removed from the film.”

Yashpal Malik had alleged earlier that the movie, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner. "The legendary ruler, Maharaja Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film, 'Panipat',” he had alleged.

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. PTI SUN RAX

