MP govt to host Orchha festival in March, 2020

"Namaste Orchha" festival marking the cultural landscape of Madhya Pradesh will be held in the ancient town in March next year, a top bureaucrat said on Wednesday. The three-day festival will be organised by the state government from March 6 to March 8 in Orchha, which won the award for the best heritage city for 2017-18.

Orchha, a town in Bundelkhand region, is famous for its Ram Raja temple besides numerous monuments and royal palaces. "Orchha remains among the essential destinations of about 97,000 out of 3.50 lakh foreign tourists visiting the state. This is possibly the biggest tourist spot for foreign tourists visiting the state," Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty said..

