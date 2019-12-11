Three-day tribal dance festival in C'garh from Dec 27

Chhattisgarh will hold a three- day national tribal dance festival in the state capital from December 27, wherein artistes from 23 states in India and six other countries are expected to take part, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a meeting of senior officials on Wednesday to take stock of the preparation for the upcoming event, a government public relations official said.

"People of the state are about to experience a unique blend of different folk and classical dance forms for the first time through this event," the official said. Nearly 1,400 artistes belonging to 151 art troupes from 23 states in India and guest artistes from six countries, including Sri Lanka, Belarus, Uganda, Bangladesh, would take part in the dance fest, he added.

So far, 1,310 artistes have made online registration to participate in the event, he said. During the meeting, Baghel directed the officials concerned to ensure proper arrangements for the participants, guests and audiences besides providing adequate security at the venue, he said.

The venue can accommodate nearly 4,000 people and will have a food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion stalls, exhibition related to Chhattisgarh's history, tourism, culture and cuisine, he said. The dance competition will be based on four themes- dance during wedding or other auspicious occasions, dance during harvest and agricultural-related festivals, dance during traditional festivals and rituals and the last category is other folk and classical dance forms, he said..

