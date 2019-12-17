Left Menu
Mammootty, Dulquer raise their voice against CAA

As protests continued against the amended Citizenship Act, top Malayalam actor Mammootty on Tuesday said the country can forge ahead as a nation only when one rises above caste, creed and religious considerations. "We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations.

Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged," Mammootty wrote in his official Facebook Page though he did not explicitly mention the controversial Act. Kerala had made headlines on Monday when the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front, spearheaded by the Congress, came together against the CAA and the Centre.

Echoing similar views, Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salman in a post said: "Secularism, democracy and equality are our birthright and we must resist any attempt to destroy it. However, do remember that our tradition is that of Ahimsa and non-violence. Protest peacefully and stand up for a better India. #longlivesecularism #unitedwestand," the 'Zoya Factor' actor posted.

Many Malayalam actors, including Prithviraj, Parvathy, Tovino, Kunchacko Boban and Amala Paul have taken to social media to express their views against the CAA and the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi..

