Rituparno motivated me to do content-rich cinema: Prosenjit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:35 IST
Rituparno motivated me to do content-rich cinema: Prosenjit

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who essays the lead role in the upcoming film 'Robibar', has said his foray into content-rich Bengali cinema was shaped by friend-craftsman filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. Chatterjee, whose first tryst with arthouse cinema was 'Chokher Bali' by the late auteur in 2003, told PTI on Wednesday that Rituparno had first tapped the "other Prosenjit" lying within his actor self and explored it.

"I had done many commercial (masala) films but it was Ritu (Rituparno Ghosh) who had brought out the other actor lying within me, an actor who can do roles beyond routine dancing, singing and fighting scenes which have helped me get popular with the masses," Chatterjee, who had acted for over three decades, said. Stating that he still misses 'Ritu' every day, the 57- year-old actor said, "Every actor needs one director in his/her life, a director who will motivate to do a different kind of roles." "Remember Uttam Kumar, who was already the matinee idol, was elevated to another level after doing 'Nayak' by Satyajit Ray," he said.

Iterating that doing a film with a great director is always cathartic for an actor, Chatterjee, who also acted in Ghosh's 'Sob Choritro Kalponik' said, "Till this date, I use tips given by Ritu while dubbing. The way he had guided me." Pointing out that his popularity in a string of blockbusters in the 90s like 'Amorsongi', 'Baba Keno Chakor', 'Sasurbari Jindabad' has cemented his position at the top in the industry, Chatterjee said, "I have come this far because of these films. Even now at musical soirees, I am asked to croon the 'Chirodini Tumi je Amar' number of 'Amorsongi'. "However after decades in the industry, I feel the urge to explore different genres of cinema. I think an actor like me should be able to switch on and switch off depending on the demand for the roles and storylines.

"With the change in the language of cinema, the masala entertainers will not click if presented in the same way. You have to think about the multiplex audiences also," he said. Chatterjee added there is also demand for commercial films in present times. "But we have to change the technology, we have to change the narration style," the actor said.

He cited the example of Raj Chakraborty who had made films such as 'Parineeta' in recent times. Coming to 'Robibar', which will be released by this month, Chatterjee said, "The director Atanu Ghosh has shaped a film having characters of flesh and blood. Not cardboard type." Atanu Ghosh, who had previously directed Mayurakshi, seeks to explore human emotion in a perfect manner, like Ritu (Rituparno Ghosh), he said.

"I find the same sensitivity in Atanu. There are scenes like the son gently rubbing powder on the back of his father in Mayurakshi which has resonances of Konkona's (Sen Sharma) character giving me a bath in 'Dosor' by Rituparno. "These very private, intense moments are beautifully captured by both directors in their respective works," Chatterjee said.

Speaking about his co-actor in the film 'Robibar', acclaimed Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan, Chatterjee said, "She is very good, natural and instinctive." "She understands the nuances of the script very well and we will certainly work together again if given proper roles and films," Chatterjee said..

