Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee said he never considered working in Hindi films, despite getting several offers over the years, as he did not like the work atmosphere in Mumbai. The Dada Saheb Phalke recipient, who will be seen as a person torn between traditional and modern values in upcoming Bengali film 'Borun Babur Bondhu', said he was fortunate to have got interesting offers in his career spanning 60 years.

"I got several offers from well-known Hindi filmmakers, but turned them down. Somehow I did not like the atmosphere (in Mumbai). Once they (Hindi film makers and producers) realised I wasn't interested, they stopped offering me roles," Chatterjee said when asked why he did not foray into Bollywood. The 84-year-old actor described 'natyacharya' Sisir Bhaduri (theatre personality) as his mentor and Satyajit Ray, who gave him his break in 'Apur Sansar' (The World of Apu) in 1959, as guide.

"I miss working with Manikda (Ray), Tapan Sinha and Ajoy Kar. Those were different times... I miss the adda at his (Ray's) residence," he told PTI here. The veteran actor, however, clarified that he enjoyed working with the new breed of directors, including Anik Dutta, Atanu Ghosh and Suman Ghosh.

"If I have any creative suggestion, they (directors) definitely consider that. We all wish to make a good film at the end of the day," he said. Chatterjee, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2004, said any character in a film, the way it has shaped up in the script, should be mutually acceptable to both the director and the actor.

Referring to his latest outing 'Borun Babur Bondhu', Chatterjee said he portrayed the character of a person, who had been holding on to old-world values, which are slowly fading away. Asked to compare his characters in 'Mayurakshi' (by Atanu Ghosh, which won a National Award, and 'Borun Babur Bondhu', Chatterjee said, "There is no similarity except the age factor." "In 'Mayurakshi', I had essayed a dementia-struck man, but Borun babu has no such symptoms," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.