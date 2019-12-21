Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies aged 83

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 13:46 IST
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies aged 83

Dhaka, Dec 21 (AFP) Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), one of the world's largest NGOs, has died in Dhaka aged 83, the charity said. Abed passed away while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, according to a BRAC statement released Friday.

"We will honour his legacy with the same resilience, dignity and humility that he has instilled in us," the statement said. Abed trained as an accountant in London and quit his well-paid job with oil giant Shell when war broke out in Bangladesh in 1971.

Using the proceeds of the sale of his London flat, he founded BRAC after the bloody battle for independence ended the following year. At first, BRAC helped millions of refugees who streamed back into the new country, and then it diversified into healthcare, micro-finance, agriculture and education.

"BRAC decided to look at poverty as a multi-dimensional syndrome: not just income poverty, but poverty in terms of healthcare, in terms of education, the things that keep poor people poor," he said in an interview in 2010. The NGO's approach has been hailed as one factor behind the drop in the proportion of Bangladeshis living in extreme poverty from 80 percent to around 40 percent of the population.

The approach proved so successful that BRAC, which has more than 100,000 local employees worldwide expanded into Africa -- including southern Sudan -- and has been lauded by world figures such as former US president Bill Clinton. BRAC's overseas expansion began in 2001 when Abed followed the collapse of the Taliban regime and was struck by the parallels with Bangladesh in the early 1970s.

In recent years BRAC has also worked providing sanitation, health camps and child delivery centres to Rohingya refugees living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh. The NGO helped nearly 150 million people out of poverty according to the World Food Prize, which honoured Abed as its Laureate in 2015.

Abed also received a knighthood from Britain in 2010 for his work. A key element of BRAC's success in Afghanistan and other developing countries "is that we are from a developing country. We know and understand poverty," he told AFP after his knighthood was announced in Britain's New Year honours list. (AFP)

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syrias main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a terrorist attack. Fires were extinguished after several hours and maint...

CAA row: Court asks lawyers seeking to meet detainees to approach Delhi HC, magistrate court

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned...

Opportunity to pick Dhoni, Fleming's brains: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking at his entry into the Chennai Super Kings setup as an opportunity to pick the brains of seasoned captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. The 21-year-old Curran was the most expensive...

'Tumor-on-a-chip' to revolutionize cancer drug testing

Researchers from Kyoto University, Japan have created a new device that can culture cancerous cells in vitro in a three-dimensional fashion that better mimics the conditions present in the human body. Touted as tumour-on-a-chip, this piece ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019