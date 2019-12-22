Left Menu
Flying squads to check progress in villages: T'gana CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:33 IST
TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said flying squads would be formed to conduct surprise checks to ensure quality and progress in villages, under the 'Palle Pragathi' programme, in the state. The flying squads will submit reports to the government based on the checks, an official release said on Sunday.

Rao said the prestigious 30-day 'Palle Pragathi' programmes aimed at making the villages clean, green and tidy was held from September first week and have became a hit among the people. "But I am receiving complaints, suggestions from the field level that some officials and people's representatives are not showing the kind of enthusiasm being shown by the people.

To make the programme more effective, surprise checks and corrective measures are necessary," the release quoted Rao as saying. The Chief Minister made it clear that flying squads will be formed and implementation of the programme will be reviewed.

Action will be taken against those officials and people's representatives who failed to perform. As promised, the government was releasing Rs 339 crore every month for the development of villages under the programme, it said..

