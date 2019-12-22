Left Menu
MP cyber flasher sends obscene pics to Mumbai woman, held

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:02 IST
A 31-year-old man was held from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cyber flashing by sending obscene photographs of his private parts to a woman from south Mumbai, police said on Sunday. Police zeroed in on Shamlal Babulal Chouhan after they began a probe into a woman's complaint last week that she was getting such photographs on her phone, an official said.

"He sent such pictures three times using a SIM card registered in his wife's name. The first time the accused called up the woman to say he had sent it by mistake. Chouhan then repeated the act two more times. The third time, the victim's husband called up the number and Chouhan gave the same excuse of it being a mistake," he said. During his interrogation, the accused has claimed he randomly sends such pictures, with police suspecting he does it after finding out that the number belongs to a woman, the official said..

