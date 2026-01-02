Renaming Delhi Metro Stations: A Call to Honor Sikh Heritage

In a recent plea, former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh has reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. His appeal centers around the renaming of four metro stations situated near prominent Sikh gurdwaras in the city.

Singh praised the Delhi government's initiatives to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and to honor the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons. He emphasized the importance of these gestures in keeping Sikh history alive.

Highlighting that no metro stations in the capital currently recognize Sikh historical sites, Singh pointed out the significance of dedicating the station names to Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Nanak Piao, and Gurdwara Moti Bagh. These gurdwaras are not only historical landmarks but also key attractions for visitors of diverse faiths.

