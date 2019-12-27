Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 04:16 IST
Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

Frankfurt, Dec 27 (AFP) German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors of the 20th century, has died at the age of 84 after a long illness, his family said. Schreier, one of the few international stars to emerge from former communist East Germany, passed away in his beloved home city of Dresden on December 25.

Although Schreier retired from opera at the age of 65 in 2000 because he felt too old to be playing young lovers on stage, he continued to give "Lieder" or song recitals for a few more years and then focussed on teaching and conducting until his health problems became too severe. Schreier suffered from heart issues, back and hip pain and had diabetes, according to German media.

In a career that spanned decades and encompassed more than 60 different roles, Schreier performed regularly in some of the world's most prestigious opera houses and festivals, from Berlin, Vienna and Salzburg to New York and Milan. He was perhaps most famous for his interpretations of Bach and Mozart, but his repertoire also included Wagner and he even sang at the legendary Bayreuth Festival in 1966.

"A day without music is a wasted day," DPA news agency quoted him as saying. Culture Minister Monika Gruetters tweeted that Germany had "lost a great musician and one of our country's most impressive voices".

Schreier's wife Renate, mother to their two grown sons, told Bild newspaper that the couple had celebrated Christmas together before he took a turn for the worse and was rushed to hospital. "His heart was too weak. I held his hand during his final hours," she said.

Born on July 29, 1935 in the small town of Gauernitz near Dresden in Saxony state, Schreier's singing talent soon became apparent to his father, a church cantor. At the age of eight, Schreier joined Dresden's famous Kreuzchor boys' choir and went on to study singing and conducting in the city which was heavily destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II.

Schreier made his operatic debut in the role of First Prisoner in Beethoven's "Fidelio" at the Dresden State Opera. But his breakthrough came a little later in two key Mozart roles -- Belmonte in "The Abduction from the Seraglio" and Tamino in "The Magic Flute" . While critics did not always describe his voice as beautiful, they praised the intensity and intelligence of his performances.

A pivotal member of the Berlin State Opera at Unter den Linden in then East Berlin, Schreier enjoyed rare privileges in the tightly-controlled GDR -- without being a member of the ruling SED communist party. In 1972, he took up the baton and went on to conduct some of the world's leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic.

But Schreier always insisted his heart belonged to Dresden. "I would be missing something if I couldn't live in Dresden," he used to say.

He finally took his leave from the concert stage in 2005 at a performance of Bach's Christmas Oratorio in Prague, when he both conducted and also sang the role of the Evangelist. That same year, he told German media he was looking forward to relaxing at his countryside villa on the outskirts of Dresden and cooking for his wife.

"I've really sung enough and would just like to enjoy a few more peaceful years now," he said. (AFP) NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Floods in north India killed over 1,900 people this year, displaced over 3 mn: Report

Floods in north India killed 1,900 people this year and forced more than three million out of their homes, according to a new report, which said these weather events reflected trends being driven by climate change. The global report release...

Mamata Banerjee has lost her 'mental balance', says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citiz...

Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

Jerusalem, Dec 27 AFP Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections. A huge win Thank you to Likud members...

Iraq President says he'd rather quit than designate PM nominee rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday he would rather resign than designate Asaad Al-Eidani as Prime Ministerial candidate whose appointment would not placate anti-government protesters in the country. Salih statement comes after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019