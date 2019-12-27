Country can't be run without involving all sections: Rahul

Hitting out at the Centre over "sagging" economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country cannot be run without involving every section of the society. He was speaking at the inaugural function of National Tribal Dance Festival, 2019 at the Science College ground here.

"You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states," he said, apparently referring to protests over the new citizenship law and NRC. "You all know the problem of farmers' suicides, the deteriorating condition of the economy and unemployment," he said.

"I would like to say that without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, Dalits and backward (classes) together, the economy of the country cannot be run," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.