Ilaiyaraja selected for Harivarasanam award

Renowned Musician and composer Ilaiyaraja has been selected for this year's Harivarasanam award. The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs one lakh, citation and a plaque, will be presented at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam next month.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the award on Friday. The award has been instituted by the state government and is being given from 2012 onwards.

Among the previous recipients of the award are K J Yesudas, S B Balasubramanyam, M G Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, K S Chitra and P Susheela..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.