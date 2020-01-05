Maha: Mumbai man falls into sea during parasailing trip, dies

A 32-year-old man from Sakinaka in Mumbai died on Sunday afternoon while on a parasailing trip off Malvan coast in Sindhudurg district, some 500 kilometres from here, police said. The victim Azhar Ansari and his wife Heena (24), newly married, were part of 16-member group that were trying their hand at parasailing, Inspector Vinit Chaudhary of Malvan police station said.

"Azhar Ansari was sitting on the deck (prior to parasailing) and fell into the sea, as it was choppy, after he went to the edge. Incidentally, he was not wearing a life jacket," Chaudhary informed. Rescue personnel brought him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official added.

"An accidental death case has been registered and a probe is underway into the incident," Chaudhary said..

