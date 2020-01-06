Left Menu
Bollywood celebrities take part in protest in Mumbai against JNU violence

Bollywood celebrities take part in protest in Mumbai against JNU violence
Visuals from Carter Road in Mumbai where the protest against JNU violence is taking place on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Diya Mirza and Rahul Bose on Monday took part in a protest at Carter Road here against the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Protesters were seen singing songs and holding placards while demonstrating against the incident.

The JNU campus was rocked by violence on Sunday evening when more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The incident occurred after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

