Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurates International Kite Festival 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday inaugurated International Kite Festival 2020 here. As a part of the official celebration of 'Uttarayan' or 'Makar Sankranti', Ahmedabad has been hosting the International Kite Festival since 1989.

Talking to ANI, Nihar Navadiya, a resident of Surat, said: "People are enthusiastic about the festival. However, the prices of the kites are much higher than earlier." Echoing Navadiya's opinion, Koish Bimani, another customer said: "The prices have gone so high as compared to last few years. Still, we will participate in the festival."

Meanwhile, Fenil Sadiwala, owner of a kite shop in Surat, said: "The sales have gone down by 70 per cent here. Not many customers are buying kites citing high prices." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.