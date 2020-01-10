Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSUI distribute free 'Chhapaak' tickets, BJP workers gives out free 'Tanhaji' ticket in Bhopal

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday distributed free tickets to 'Chhapaak' movie and BJP workers distributed free tickets to 'Tanhaji

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:12 IST
NSUI distribute free 'Chhapaak' tickets, BJP workers gives out free 'Tanhaji' ticket in Bhopal
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers distributing free tickets to Chhapaak movie in Bhopal on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday distributed free tickets to 'Chhapaak' movie and BJP workers distributed free tickets to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' movie here. "The way BJP workers have come here to oppose the Chhapaak movie, I want to tell them that if they want to oppose someone they should be the acid attackers. We are here to distribute free movie tickets of Chhapaak to the students who will show their college IDs to us," said Vivek Tripathi, State spokesperson, NSUI Madhya Pradesh.

"We are in support of Chhapaak and actor Deepika Padukone. BJP has to understand that they are supporting the acid attackers by opposing this movie. They should not oppose a social issue," said Ashutosh Chokse, member of NSUI. However, BJP workers urged people to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and not to watch the movie of 'anti-nationals'.

"We are saying that people should watch movies of freedom fighters. Tanhaji contributed to the country's freedom. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is standing with the people who are tearing the country apart. People should not watch movies of such anti-nationals and do not encourage others to watch this movie," said Surendra Nath Singh, Former MLA, and BJP leader. "It doesn't matter if the movie is good or bad but it's about the lead actress Deepika Padukone who is standing with the traitor," he added.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari from Sanskriti Bachao Manch condemned the change of name of the man who attacked the woman with acid in the movie. However, the name was changed again when the issue came to light over social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records min temp of 5.3 deg C; mercury to drop further over weekend

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped 5.3 degrees Celsius on Friday due to icy winds coming from the hill states. The city recorded a high of 17.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.Some parts of the city witnessed dense fog i...

SIT chief narrates chronology of events prior to JNU violence on Jan 5

DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading the Delhi Police Crime Branch probe into the JNU violence on Friday explained the chronology of events before the violence that broke out on the varsity on January 5. JNU administration decided to go for onlin...

Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE

Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the western part of the country, the first such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Fr...

Naidu visiting East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday left for East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital.En route, he stopped at Hanuman Junction town of Krishna district.Local TDP cadre gave a grand welcome to the TDP chief. Chandra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020