NSUI distribute free 'Chhapaak' tickets, BJP workers gives out free 'Tanhaji' ticket in Bhopal

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday distributed free tickets to 'Chhapaak' movie and BJP workers distributed free tickets to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' movie here. "The way BJP workers have come here to oppose the Chhapaak movie, I want to tell them that if they want to oppose someone they should be the acid attackers. We are here to distribute free movie tickets of Chhapaak to the students who will show their college IDs to us," said Vivek Tripathi, State spokesperson, NSUI Madhya Pradesh.

"We are in support of Chhapaak and actor Deepika Padukone. BJP has to understand that they are supporting the acid attackers by opposing this movie. They should not oppose a social issue," said Ashutosh Chokse, member of NSUI. However, BJP workers urged people to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and not to watch the movie of 'anti-nationals'.

"We are saying that people should watch movies of freedom fighters. Tanhaji contributed to the country's freedom. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is standing with the people who are tearing the country apart. People should not watch movies of such anti-nationals and do not encourage others to watch this movie," said Surendra Nath Singh, Former MLA, and BJP leader. "It doesn't matter if the movie is good or bad but it's about the lead actress Deepika Padukone who is standing with the traitor," he added.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari from Sanskriti Bachao Manch condemned the change of name of the man who attacked the woman with acid in the movie. However, the name was changed again when the issue came to light over social media. (ANI)

