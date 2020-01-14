Celebrating Kaifi Azmi’s 101st birthday, All you need to know on renowned Urdu poet

Google today celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Indian Urdu poet, Kaifi Azmi with an enthralling doodle. Born as Sayyid Athar Hussein Rizvi in a Shia Muslim family, Kaifi Azmi became one of the most renowned poets of the 20th century in India.

Kaifi Azmi was born on January 14, 1919, in the village of Mizwaa(n) in Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh. At the age of 11, he wrote his first ghazal 'Itna To Zindagi Mein Kisi Ki Khalal Pade'. He was inspired by Gandhi's 1942 Quit India freedom movement. After being inspired, he left for Bombay (now Mumbai) to write for an Urdu newspaper.

Kaifi Azmi then published his first collection of poems, Jhankar (1943), as well as became a member of the influential Progressive Writers' Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms. With work ranging from passionate love poems and activist verses to Bollywood songs lyrics and screenplays, Kaifi Azmi has become one of the most renowned poets of the 20th century in India, and his humanitarian efforts continue to impact people's lives today.

Among Kaifi Azmi's most popular Bollywood songs are 'Yeh duniya, yeh mehfil' from 'Heer Raanjha' (1970), 'Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho' and 'Jhuki jhuki si nazar' from 'Arth' (1982), 'Chalte chalte' from 'Pakeezah' (1972), and 'Kar chale hum fida' from 'Haqeeqat' (1964). He won numerous awards for his contributions including three Filmfare Awards for his script, dialogues, and lyrics for M S Sathyu's iconic 'Garm Hawa' (1973).

In one of his early and most famous poems, 'Aurat,' Kaifi Amzi advocated for women's equality, one of the causes he championed in his lifetime. He also founded the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) to support various educational initiatives to improve the lives of rural women and families, and to this day, MWS continues its work in the spirit of its founder.

The activist-poet was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award, and one of the highest literary honors, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. Kaifi Azmi was married to Shaukhat Azmi. They have a daughter, Shabana Azmi who is a renowned Bollywood personality and Padma Shri winner. Kaifi is also survived by a son, Baba Azmi who is a renowned cinematographer.

The government of India has inaugurated a train named 'Kaifiyat Express' which runs from his hometown Azamgarh to Old Delhi. The great poet died on May 10, 2002, at the age of 83.

Happy Birthday, Kaifi Azmi!!!

