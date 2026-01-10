Kerala Minister Krishnankutty Steps Aside for New Faces in Assembly Polls
Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has expressed his desire not to contest in the upcoming state assembly polls, advocating for new faces to be given an opportunity. Despite political changes and development work in Chittur, he believes the Left will maintain its hold in the constituency.
Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced on Saturday his reluctance to participate in the forthcoming state assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of introducing new faces to the political landscape.
Having successfully contested the Chittur constituency as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, Krishnankutty is committed to urging his party to prioritize the next generation of political leaders. He stated, "I do not want to contest this time. But, the party has to make a final decision."
Krishnankutty also highlighted the substantial development work worth Rs 3,035 crore completed in Chittur, asserting that the Left Democratic Front is poised for victory due to these efforts, regardless of the candidate fielded.
