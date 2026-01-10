ISRO's 2026 Launch: PSLV C62 to Send EOS-N1 Satellite and 14 Co-Passengers to Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to initiate its 2026 launch sequence with the PSLV C62 mission, scheduled for January 12. This mission will deploy the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite alongside 14 additional payloads into space, marking the 64th flight of the PSLV system.

The commercial arm of ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), is facilitating the launch, which involves both domestic and international satellite contributions. Notably, the EOS-N1 satellite has been developed through a collaborative effort between Thailand and the United Kingdom, highlighting global cooperation in space exploration.

A two-hour mission is anticipated, featuring multiple critical phases, including the deployment of a Spanish startup's Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule. The entire operation underscores ISRO's enduring legacy of remarkable missions, including past projects such as the Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Mission.

