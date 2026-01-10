Left Menu

ISRO's 2026 Launch: PSLV C62 to Send EOS-N1 Satellite and 14 Co-Passengers to Orbit

ISRO is set to launch its 2026 missions with the PSLV C62 on January 12, deploying the EOS-N1 satellite and 14 other payloads. The mission features contributions from Thailand and the UK and includes a demonstration of Spanish technology.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to initiate its 2026 launch sequence with the PSLV C62 mission, scheduled for January 12. This mission will deploy the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite alongside 14 additional payloads into space, marking the 64th flight of the PSLV system.

The commercial arm of ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), is facilitating the launch, which involves both domestic and international satellite contributions. Notably, the EOS-N1 satellite has been developed through a collaborative effort between Thailand and the United Kingdom, highlighting global cooperation in space exploration.

A two-hour mission is anticipated, featuring multiple critical phases, including the deployment of a Spanish startup's Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule. The entire operation underscores ISRO's enduring legacy of remarkable missions, including past projects such as the Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Mission.

